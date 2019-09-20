Big Tigger Blessed Single Mother Meisha Harris With $1,500!

Meisha Harris is a single mother of 3 and has been a nurse since 2014. After facing hard times she moved herself and her family into an Extended Stay that cost her up to $500 a WEEK! Due to missing work because of her circumstances, Her eldest daughter had to drop out of college prematurely. This was when Meisha decided that it was time to reach out for some help.

Big Tigger with the help of 1-800-HURT911, was able to bless Meisha Harris with $1,500!! Check out the full interview and if you or anyone you know of needs a blessing, click HERE.