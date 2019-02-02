Big Tigger Interviews Deontay Wilder During Super Bowl Experience, Commentator Jim Gray Jumps In

Out on Radio Row during the run-up to Super Bowl 53, our own Big Tigger has been talking to all the celebrities, athletes and VIPs visiting town. Watch below as he interviews WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who explains who he's picking for the big game, and why, along with his plans for upcoming boxing matches to defend his title.

Also, watch as boxing commentator Jim Gray unexpectedly jumps in the interview!