Big Tigger in Rolling Stone Magazine After Joining 10-Minute BET Basement Cypher

V-103's own Big Tigger was recently featured in an online Rolling Stone magazine article for participating in a 10-minute freestyle session with New York rap supergroup Beast Coast.

Kicking off the freestyle, Tigg used his intro to say his piece about the lack of recognition for Rap City: Tha Bassment, which if continued from when it began in 1989 would be turning 30 years old in August.

Read the story and watch the freestyle video at RollingStone.com now (note: strong language is unedited in the video).