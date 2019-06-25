Big Tigger in Rolling Stone Magazine After Joining 10-Minute BET Basement Cypher

Tigg vents about Rap City not getting 30-year props

June 25, 2019
The Big Tigger Show
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: Big Tigger hosts BET Music Matters Presents The Showcase Brought To You By Nissan at Atlanta Event Center at Opera on August 15, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

V-103's own Big Tigger was recently featured in an online Rolling Stone magazine article for participating in a 10-minute freestyle session with New York rap supergroup Beast Coast.

Kicking off the freestyle, Tigg used his intro to say his piece about the lack of recognition for Rap City: Tha Bassment, which if continued from when it began in 1989 would be turning 30 years old in August. 

Read the story and watch the freestyle video at RollingStone.com now (note: strong language is unedited in the video).

Big Tigger

