Cardi B's Team Under Investigation + Nicki Minaj New Album & More

Met Gala Recap

May 8, 2018
The Big Tigger Show
Nicki Minaj Met Gala 2018

SIPA USA | © Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Big Tigger's Trending Topics

The Met Gala's Red Carpet was a show in itself this year! From all of the unique outfits to PROPOSALS and everything going on, we're surprised there weren't any baby reveals as the icing on the cake. Nicki Minaj definitely shared some info with the world of what she has up her sleeve. Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics for his Met Gala recap & make sure you're tuned in to catch him live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com 

Tags: 
Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
Met Gala 2018
Queen
New Album
Music
Fashion
2 Chainz
proposal