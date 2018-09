Bill Bellamy always shows love when he's in town. He stopped by The Big Tigger Show to talk reminiscing on past times and what he has going on currently. Check out the full interview for details on what he has going on in the city! Be sure to watch Big Tigger Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.



Video of Bill Bellamy Has Jokes For Days - Catches Up With Big Tigger Live In Studio