Family Affair: Lori Harvey & Diddy Spotted In Italy

Dating rumors of Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey with Diddy have been circulating and the recent pics of them on a lunch date in Italy might be the big clue that everyone was looking for. Except it wasn’t just the two of them, it was a family affair!

Also in Big Tigger’s Trending Topics, Rapper Trouble and his newly announced girlfriend Alexis Sky threw a pool party that in Atlanta that took the "cucumber challenge" (search that up at your own risk lol) to new heights. Reginae Carter even pulled up to the pool party to keep an eye out on YFN Lucci. Watch for the full details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger live from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.