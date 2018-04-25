Erica Ash & Christian Keyes Talk BET's "In Contempt" + Filming Her First Explicit Scene!

The Stars of BET's new hit series "In Contempt" Erica Ash and Christian Keyes stopped by our studio! This interview was candid with great energy. Do you ever wonder how the actors and actresses feel about their first romantic scene? Watch below as Erica Ash goes into details about her intimate scene with Christian and what it's like filming their show. Catch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com