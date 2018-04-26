Family Stuck Living In A "TRAP" Hotel Gets Blessed w/ 2k From Big Tigger!

Imagine having to cram your whole family into a small hotel room...now imagine having young children around drugs & violence in that same hotel! This was the story for the Wimby family. "We want to move so bad, but don't have funds to move, we haven't had a home cooked meal since January" says Coheresa Wimby in the emotional letter she submitted. In honor of Big Tigger's Big Blessings and 1800Hurt911, Big Tigger has now blessed the Wimby Family with $2,000! If you or someone you know would like to qualify to be a recipient for a Big Blessings write Big Tigger HERE.

Photo Courtesy Of Zindzi Payne/Entercom Atlanta