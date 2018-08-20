[WATCH] Q Parker & Daron Jones Discuss 112 Break Up With Big Tigger!

Q Parker and Daron Jones, Former group members of the legendary group 112, stopped by to visit Big Tigger to talk about the big split, what happened, and if they see the group ever getting back together again. They also came by to share that they will be at Wednesday Wind Down In The Point this week alongside V-103’s Wanda Smith and WAOK’s Derrick Boazman and other special guests.Tune in to this exclusive interview with for more details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.

Video of [WATCH] Q Parker &amp; Daron Jones Discuss 112 Break Up With Big Tigger!