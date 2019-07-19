Freddie Roach tells Big Tigger and JR that, "Manny is in the same shape he was in at 22 yrs old."

World-renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach sat down with Big Tigger and JR from The Morning Culture to talk about the fight.

Roach says, "Manny Pacquiao is in the same shape he was in when he was 22 years old and training in my gym."

He says, "The first thing to go on a boxer, when they start aging like Manny, are the legs... but Manny's legs are strong and in incredible shape."

"Pacquiao will win this fight," he says.

