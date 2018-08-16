[Watch] Dr. Curves Talks Full Body Makeovers & Body Dysmorphia With Big Tigger

We recently had a discussion of Black Market Butt injections and the dangers that have come from them. Dr. Curves, a well known certified plastic surgeon, visited the Big Tigger show to talk about the most popular procedures that people are getting. He also discussed the Do’s and Don’ts of plastic surgery and how to stay healthy. Tune in to hear the details of all that he offers and be sure to watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com

Video of Dr. Curves Talks Plastic Surgery + More With Big Tigger

