Big Tigger Saw Jordan Peele's "Us" 2 Weeks Early; Here's What He Had To Say

“Us,” the new film by Oscar-winning screenwriter, producer and director Jordan Peele, and starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke (who both played in “Black Panther”) hits theaters nationwide on March 22, 2019. And to say that it’s one of the year’s most highly anticipated motion picture releases is a major understatement -- everybody wants to see if Jordan Peele’s lighting can strike twice in a row. And V-103's Big Tigger, having seen the movie at a private screening in Midtown Atlanta on Friday, March 8, doesn't want to give anything away but has a few thoughts.



ON LUPITA NYONG'O'S PERFORMANCE:

“Amazing. Convincing. Otherworldly. She did that.”

ON THE ROLE MUSIC PLAYED IN THE MOVIE:

“The incorporation of music was epic. In particular, Lupita’s scene with theatrical opera remix of “I Got 5 on It” -- that was dope."

ON WHETHER IT'S AS GOOD AS "GET OUT":

"No comparison, only because of the difference in story. "Get Out" had more of a racial tone to it. This one’s more psycho-thriller-ish."

OVERALL:

“It’s very entertaining. It’s very engaging. And it’s weird AF.” -- Big Tigger

Big Tigger wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. Ludacris arrived just in time for the screening to begin, and DJ Drama and Don Cannon also showed up to see the movie early. The private screening on March 8 was held simultaneously in four cities: Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas, during the South By Southwest festival. The coordinated viewing was called #UsFirst, and focused on allowing black journalists, influencers, tastemakers and celebrities to have the first look at the film before other preview screenings begin.

Look for a full review here at V-103.com later this week, before "Us" is released nationwide!