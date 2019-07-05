[WATCH] Ice Cube Talks Big3 & He's Working On A New Movie!

Ice Cube's Big3 Tournament is coming to the State Farm Arena this Sunday and you won't want to miss it! Cube stopped by The Big Tigger Show & talked about what to expect for the game, the NBA & shared some details on a new movie he's working on with Tracee Ellis Ross. Watch the full interview for details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger live from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.

