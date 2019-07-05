[WATCH] Ice Cube Talks Big3 & He's Working On A New Movie!

July 5, 2019
The Big Tigger Show
Videos

Ice Cube's Big3 Tournament is coming to the State Farm Arena this Sunday and you won't want to miss it! Cube stopped by The Big Tigger Show & talked about what to expect for the game, the NBA & shared some details on a new movie he's working on with Tracee Ellis Ross. Watch the full interview for details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger live  from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.

Get your tickets HERE

Ice Cube
big3
Big Tigger
