Jacquees Arrested + Did 21 Savage Diss Amber Rose?
May 15, 2018
Jacquees was arrested in a Milwaukee airport + Amber Rose professed her love for 21 savage. Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics for more details and make sure you catch him live from 2-6pm Monday-Friday at WatchV103.com
