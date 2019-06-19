Woman Diagnosed With Rare Disease College Dreams Come True

& Big Tigger Sets Her Up For Success

June 19, 2019
The Big Tigger Show
Categories: 
Videos

Jameisha Copeland was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation back in 2017 and just when she thought that was all, there were more news coming to her. Imagine how discouraging her health would make her feel but she stayed true to herself and her dream. Watch as she describes her situation in detail and how Big Tigger plans to change her circumstances. 

Big Tigger's Big Blessings are brought to you by 1800-Hurt-911. If you or someone you know are in need of a blessing, you can find out more information HERE

Tags: 
Big Tiggers Big Blessings
Chiari Malformation
1800hurt911

