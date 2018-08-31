Yep, Janet Jackson Came Through, Talked to Big Tigger, Conquered ATL
Watch the video interview now
If nothing else makes Labor Day Weekend epic in Atlanta, it’s having the one and only Janet Jackson here in the studios at V-103, live and in person.
Janet was in Atlanta for the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, held on Thursday, August 30, where she was honored with a BMI Icon Award. Among the audience of entertainment superstars, music producers and executives were Teyana Taylor, Ludacris, Antonio “L.A.” Reid, Missy Elliot (who presented the award to Janet), and even a bedazzled Bootsy Collins.
Watch the video below as Janet sits with V-103’s Big Tigger and speaks – very softly – about receiving the BMI Icon Award, her new single “Made For Now,” missing Aretha Franklin, motherhood and more!