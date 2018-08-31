If nothing else makes Labor Day Weekend epic in Atlanta, it’s having the one and only Janet Jackson here in the studios at V-103, live and in person.

Janet was in Atlanta for the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, held on Thursday, August 30, where she was honored with a BMI Icon Award. Among the audience of entertainment superstars, music producers and executives were Teyana Taylor, Ludacris, Antonio “L.A.” Reid, Missy Elliot (who presented the award to Janet), and even a bedazzled Bootsy Collins.

Watch the video below as Janet sits with V-103’s Big Tigger and speaks – very softly – about receiving the BMI Icon Award, her new single “Made For Now,” missing Aretha Franklin, motherhood and more!