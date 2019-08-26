Jeezy Talks New Album TM104 & Weighs In On Jay-Z Debate

The Snowman is back. After coming off of what we all thought was his retirement, Jeezy has returned with another anticipated album titled, “TM104: The Legend of the Snowman”. Jeezy sits with Big Tigger and lets us know what's new in his world. He came to give us “epic tunes” from his new album featuring artists such as Ty Dolla $, Queen Naija, & Meek Mill. Jeezy talks about being tapped into other business realms, stating that its “bigger than music”. He’s now into technology, along with his athlete water called Defiance Fuel, Avion Tequila, and his management company, Agency 99. As any good Big Tigger interview, he digs deeper to get Jeezy’s insight on the recent Jay-Z & NFL move. As a businessman himself, Jeezy's advice to the public is “to just sit back and watch”, he explains how he rather have someone like Jay-z in there to let us know what's going on within the franchise than anyone else.



As Jeezy releases the last of his “Thug Motivation” series, he also grants Atlanta with its first inaugural “Snoball” for his "Streetz Dream Foundation." All proceeds from his Snoball will go to his “Streetz Dream Foundation" as he welcomed a ton of Atlanta industry heavy hitters all in one room to make a difference. Jeezy is giving us classic Snowman with a twist of grown man & business as he rolls out new music.



