Jidenna's Eviction Inspired His New "85 to Africa" Album

Jidenna stopped by The Big Tigger Show to talk about his new album “85 to Africa” that dropped today.

He details living in an Atlanta mansion and unexpectedly being evicted. Following the eviction, Jidenna became displaced and decided that at the end of his tour, he would stay in African and create magic.

Pictures of his new look and videos of Jidenna's pop up listening parties have also been a conversation amongst women's group texts. He is in a new element, and we're here for it.


