Jidenna's Eviction Inspired His New "85 to Africa" Album

Album Available Now....

August 23, 2019
The Big Tigger Show
Categories: 
Videos

Jidenna stopped by The Big Tigger Show to talk about his new album “85 to Africa” that dropped today. 
He details living in an Atlanta mansion and unexpectedly being evicted. Following the eviction, Jidenna became displaced and decided that at the end of his tour, he would stay in African and create magic. 
Pictures of his new look and videos of Jidenna’s pop up listening parties have also been a conversation amongst women’s group texts. He is in a new element, and we’re here for it. Watch for the full details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger weekdays from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com
 

Tags: 
Jidenna
Big Tigger
Videos

Recent Podcast Audio

Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard, Commissioner Natalie Hall, and Public Defender Vernon Pitts support juvenile recidivism program
Juvenile Recidivism Program aimed at reducing crime WVEEFM: On-Demand
Cobb County Forum Attendees Concerned About Sterigenics Exposure WVEEFM: On-Demand
Georgia EPA's Dika Kuoh says Sterigenics must reduce emissions within 24 weeks WVEEFM: On-Demand
Ron Devoe says Family Impacted by Toxic Air from Atlanta Plant WVEEFM: On-Demand
Rep. David Scott: Closing Plant Restores Public Trust WVEEFM: On-Demand
Bronner Bros Helping Transracial Families Style Black Hair WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes