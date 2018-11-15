Jill Scott Calls Big Tigger About Her Sexually Seductive Recent Concert Performance
Yes, THAT Jill Scott Footage
November 15, 2018
You've probably heard by now about that extremely sexually charged footage of soul singer Jill Scott performing on stage, but showing off a completely different set of skills that fans who aren't familiar with her live shows may realize she has. But Scott has no shame, and had no problem calling our own Big Tigger to talk about the controversial and seductive video.
