In more Kanye news, Yeezy never ceases to amaze us! His thought of being open and practicing his freedom of speech has now landed him in hot water with not just African Americans, but minorities as a whole. Kanye appeared on TMZ Live today and claims that African Americans were enslaved for 400 years by choice.