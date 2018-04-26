Is Kanye Losing It Or Is It All A Stunt?!

Kanye Has been on a tweeting spree and downward spiral for a few days now. Close friends and family have reached out to check on him and his mental health, while some comment back to the media in his defense. Are we now starting to see what his Roc Nation family had been hinting to us for a while now? J.Cole subbing Yeezy in "False Prophets" while Jay Z and Beyonce stray from Kanye and his family. Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics for more details and catch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com

