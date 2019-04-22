Katie Meeks Embraces Her BFF For Her Surprise Blessing!

Gaby Humphries took it upon herself to surprise her best friend with a blessing she couldn't have imagined coming. Katie Meeks overcame her adversity and has moved past previous struggles such as addiction and homelessness. She is now be a top employee at a fortune 500 company and her BFF felt that she deserved more & here we are. Check out Katie's response to Big Tigger's Big Blessing brought to you by V-103 and 1800 Hurt-911.