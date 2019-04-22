Katie Meeks Embraces Her BFF For Her Surprise Blessing!

April 22, 2019
The Big Tigger Show

WatchV103.com

Categories: 
Videos

Gaby Humphries took it upon herself to surprise her best friend with a blessing she couldn't have imagined coming. Katie Meeks overcame her adversity and has moved past previous struggles such as addiction and homelessness. She is now be a top employee at a fortune 500 company and her BFF felt that she deserved more & here we are. Check out Katie's response to Big Tigger's Big Blessing brought to you by V-103 and 1800 Hurt-911.

Tags: 
Big Tiggers Big Blessing
Blessings
Videos
Big Tigger

Recent Podcast Audio
Presidential Candidate Booker On Delivering On Promises To Blacks WVEEFM: On-Demand
Congressman David Scott says Veterans Need More and Earlier Intervention WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fmr NFL and UGA Player on Mandatory Recess for K-5 WVEEFM: On-Demand
Abortion Bill Passes: Atl OB-GYN Fears Impact on Female Mortality WVEEFM: On-Demand
Kamala Harris - Let's Speak Truth - Rally at Morehouse College WVEEFM: On-Demand
Frank Ski Interviews Wayne Williams (Part 1) WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes