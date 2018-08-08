We're in the era where plastic surgery and social media has women running to plastic surgeons to keep up with the curves. A lot of women pressured to change has ran and done illegal black market butt shots in their past and over the years it has taken a toll on their health. Killer Curves Anivia Cruz and Fitness Expert Jenelle Salazar-Butler bravely shared their horror stories of illegal injections live with Big Tigger. Check out the interview for more details and be sure to watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com

Video of Illegal Butt Shots Almost Killed Anivia Cruz and Fitness Expert Jenelle Salazar-Butler