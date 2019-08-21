Jermaine Dupri Breaks His Silence On Jay-Z's NFL Deal

When Super Bowl LIII was held in Atlanta lat season, many artists took a stance against the NFL over its treatment of Colin Kaepernick, who has not been signed by a team since he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice. Leading the way was Jay-Z, who reached out to artists to ask them not to support the NFL because the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback remained unemployed.

The boycott resulted in artists, such as Rihanna, declining to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Rapper Jermaine Dupri, considered the unofficial “Mayor of Atlanta,” rejected calls to boycott the NFL from Jay-Z and decided to do produce a week of free concerts in Centennial Park leading up to the Super Bowl for his home city. Dupri was then called a “traitor” and a list of other insulting names for his “support” of the NFL's big weekend.

Fast-forward to the NFL season approaching — Jay-Z and his ROC NATIONventures recently made an entertainment deal with the NFL and things became controversial for the hip-hop mogul.

Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox sat down with Big Tigger on V-103 to clear the air and respond to the comments about dealing with the NFL. Dupri also opens up about how hurt he was when he was receiving backlash.

He also mentions that he has spoken to Jay-Z since the infamous clip of the hip-hop mogul saying "we've passed kneeling."

