K. Michelle Calls Out Tamar Braxton + Dj E Feezy’s Cheating Scandal Turns Ugly

Love & Hip Hop Drama

August 31, 2018
The Big Tigger Show
K Michelle

Singer K. Michelle has let it be known that she isn’t a huge fan of Tamar Braxton. When we thought things were settling between the two, the two is online feuding once again. Also in Big Tigger’s Trending Topics, popular Miami Dj/ Love & Hip Hop Miami cast member DJ E Feezy’s found guilty of strangling his mistress plus more!  Watch the video to find out more details and be sure to tune in to The Big Tigger Show Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.

 

