It’s known nationwide that tons of our favorite celebs and influencers come together for one special weekend to close out the summer… Luda Day Weekend! Ludacris stopped by The Big Tigger Show to tell Atlanta what we can expect for this weekends festivities. Watch this exclusive interview for more details and be sure to catch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com. ​

