Jagged Edge To Release A 10th Studio Album

Jagged Edge stopped by The Big Tigger Show to announce that they will be hosting our latest V-103 Soul Session: The Little Black Dress Edition, alongside B. Smyth. This special night goes down Friday, September 27th at the Buckhead Theater with doors opening at 7 p.m.

While visiting, Jagged Edge talks about their forthcoming 10th studio album A Jagged Love Story. They speak on how their relationships with music over the past 20 years inspired their new project. Check out the full interview for more details.

To learn more about The V-103 Soul Session: Little Black Dress Edition, Click HERE.