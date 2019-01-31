Saquon Barkley Talks Rookie Of The Year + More With Big Tigger

Live At Super Bowl 53's Radio Row

January 31, 2019
The Big Tigger Show
Categories: 
Videos

Saquon Barkley stopped by V-103  live at Radio Row to kick it with Big Tigger and talk about his hopes of next year playing in the Big Game rather than visiting. Check out the full interview for more! 

Tags: 
Saquon Barkley
Radio Row
Big Tigger
Super Bowl 53

Recent Podcast Audio
Shalise Young Talks Husband's Legacy As She Runs To Continue His Term WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Police Chief On Planning, Service, and Security WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA CEO Discusses Labor Unrest As Super Bowl Looms WVEEFM: On-Demand
Dallas Austin Talks About Bringing Knowledge Of Music Business To Georgia Schools WVEEFM: On-Demand
Expungement Summit Clears Fulton County Misdemeanor Arrests WVEEFM: On-Demand
Stabbing Victim Had Chaperoned Students at Governor's Inauguration WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes