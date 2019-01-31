Saquon Barkley Talks Rookie Of The Year + More With Big Tigger
Live At Super Bowl 53's Radio Row
January 31, 2019
Categories:
Saquon Barkley stopped by V-103 live at Radio Row to kick it with Big Tigger and talk about his hopes of next year playing in the Big Game rather than visiting. Check out the full interview for more!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
31 Jan
01 Feb
The Super Atrium The Super Atrium
01 Feb
Sport & Social Justice Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church
01 Feb
Bill Bellamy at The Atlanta Comedy Theater Atlanta Comedy Theater
01 Feb
LEGENDS LIVE DURING THE BIG GAME WEEKEND GICC International Ballroom