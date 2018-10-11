Insecure Actress Amanda Seales Lashes Out On "White Women Kneeling" + Taylor Swift Anti Trump?

Amanda Seales is very vocal when it comes to her political views, especially when it boils down to racial inequality...Don't mess with her! Also, Taylor Swift has announced that she is now a Democrat while Kayne is already planning his return to visit his good friend Donnie. Watch Big Tigger's Trending Topics to hear what Donald Trumps response to Taylor was and be sure to watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com