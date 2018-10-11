Insecure Actress Amanda Seales Lashes Out On "White Women Kneeling" + Taylor Swift Anti Trump?

& Kanye Pro Trump??

October 11, 2018
The Big Tigger Show
Categories: 
Big Tigger's Trending Topics
Watch Live

Amanda Seales is very vocal when it comes to her political views, especially when it boils down to racial inequality...Don't mess with her! Also, Taylor Swift has announced that she is now a Democrat while Kayne is already planning his return to visit his good friend Donnie. Watch Big Tigger's Trending Topics to hear what Donald Trumps response to Taylor was and be sure to watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
Big Tigger
trending topics
Interviews
Kanye West
Amanda Seales
Insecure

Recent Podcast Audio
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
Civil Rights Activist Joe Beasley Talks About the Voter Suppression Lawsuit WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Assistant General Manager of Planning Bill Limmer Talks to Maria Boynton about Marta Expansion WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes