2Chainz Discusses New Album & Heavy Hitting Features With Big Tigger

Rapper 2Chainz dropped his highly anticipated album Rap or Go To The League today and it has hits after hits! He sat down with Big Tigger to talk about how features such as Ariana Grande & Marsha Ambrosius came about as well as the influence that he wants it to have on our present day society. Check out the full interview below for more details and be sure to watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.

