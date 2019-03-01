2Chainz Discusses New Album & Heavy Hitting Features With Big Tigger

What Has Been Your Favorite Song So Far?

March 1, 2019
The Big Tigger Show
2 Chainz and Big Tigger

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

Categories: 
video

Rapper 2Chainz dropped his highly anticipated album Rap or Go To The League today and it has hits after hits! He sat down with Big Tigger to talk about how features such as Ariana Grande & Marsha Ambrosius came about as well as the influence that he wants it to have on our present day society. Check out the full interview below for more details and be sure to watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com. 

Tags: 
Big Tigger
2chainz
Rap or Go to the League
Watch Live

Recent Podcast Audio

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore on Establishing Office of Independent Compliance.jpg
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore on establishing Office of Independent Compliance WVEEFM: On-Demand
Kaepernick Mural Destroyed, His Hope Is For Rise Of Visual Arts in Atlanta WVEEFM: On-Demand
Grady Jarrett discusses NFL Man of the Year Nod and Hopes for the Falcons WVEEFM: On-Demand
Shalise Young Talks Husband's Legacy As She Runs To Continue His Term WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Police Chief On Planning, Service, and Security WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA CEO Discusses Labor Unrest As Super Bowl Looms WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes