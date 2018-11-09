Nicki Minaj Is Out Here Dodging Bullets With Tekashi 69
I Wonder What Kanye's Reaction Was...
November 9, 2018
Tekashi69 definitely has people that are out to get him. Nicki Minaj and Kanye West luckily didn't fall victim to what could've been tragic! Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics for more details and be sure to watch him live Monday-Friday at WatchV103.com.
