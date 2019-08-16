Cardi B Interviews Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders
August 16, 2019
Cardi B has always been vocal about her political views and now she's had the chance to sit down with Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders. She asked him a list of questions that directly affect her community such as wages, health care, police brutality and more!