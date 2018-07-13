King Combs Preps For His Live Performance + Talks 90's baby Mixtape

Performing Live At The Car & Bike Show!

July 13, 2018
The Big Tigger Show
King Combs & Big Tigger

Photo Courtesy Of Zindzi Payne / Entercom Atlanta

V-103 & WAOK's Annual Car & Bike Show is tomorrow! Christian Combs stopped by to share some info about his upcoming album + his recently released mixtape 90's Baby live with Big Tigger. Tune in to this exclusive interview to hear what King Combs has in store for us during his performance + more. Watch Big Tigger LIVE Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.
 

Tickets are still up for grabs! Join the experience and purchase them HERE

