Nicki Minaj has been spazzing lately about who's album the number 1 album in the country right now....She claims it's hers, while Travis Scott begs to differ. Also, Teyana Taylor brings out a surprise guest at her Chicago stop of what is now the #KTSE Tour. Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics for more details & watch him live Monday-Friday live from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com



Video of Nicki Minaj Takes Shots At Travis Scott + Teyana Taylor Wins The Petty Award!