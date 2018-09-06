Young Thug May Be Doing Some Time + Ty Dolla $ign’s Arrest Details!

In case you remember Thugger being arrested on his birthday for an extensive list of reasons, he may now be doing some time for it… we’ll see. Also, Ty Dolla $ign was chilling at Busy Bee Café before his scheduled performance at G-Eazy’s The Beautiful & The Damned Tour here in Atlanta when he was arrested for drug possession. Tune in to Big Tigger’s Trending Topics for more details and be sure to watch The Big Tigger Show live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.