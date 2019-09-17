Yung Berg Is Killing The Producer Game Behind The Scenes, Here's How...

Some may not have known about Yung Berg actually being the producing talent behind all of these hits that are tearing up the charts! Songs such as Wiz Khalifa’s “Something New”, Meek Mill’s “Dangerous, and a long list of others.

During his visit, he details his experience with reality TV and what motivated him to take a step back from being an artist to being an all-around a mega-producer. He even reveals that he is now the Vice President of Atlantic Records…impressive.

He also came bearing gifts with a weekend package to introduce his new single “THOT BOX”. Check out the full interview for more details and be sure to watch Big Tigger live weekdays from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.