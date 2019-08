Pregnant Rapper Yung Miami, 1/2 of the group City Girls, was targeted in a shooting that left her brand new 2019 G Wagon riddled with bullets. On the bright side, she's still alive and unharmed. Also in today's Trending Topics, Meek Mill was granted a new judge in his case. Watch for more details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com