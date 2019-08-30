Shameik Moore Talks Wu-Tang + New Music Coming

Artist and actor Shameik Moore stopped by V-103 to get us up to speed with what's happening in his world. He's recently was in Spider-Man: Intro to Spider-Verse and the Netflix series The Get Down. He's back on your screens portraying Raekwon with Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, a depiction of the rise of the group during times of crime and music to then later become a success story. He also shares his new experiences that add to his personal growth and musical development. Check out the full interview and catch Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu Wednesday, September 4th.

