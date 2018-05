Shanti Das has been very open with going through her own struggles with depression and mental health. She is also one who has had close family and friends affected by mental health disorders. Last May, Shanti launched the “Silence The Shame” campaign and now a year later there is an official day held for it!

Shanti will be holding a Text-A-Thon tomorrow from 10am-4pm at The Gathering Spot, check out the details below.