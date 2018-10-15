Letoya Luckett Talks Greenleaf + Journey To Mommyhood

Letoya Luckett has been glowing up (literally)! The singer/actress and all around superwoman sat down with Big Tigger to talk about her journey to motherhood and her latest role in the hit series Greenleaf. She also talks about her recent link up with her longtime sisters and former Destiny's Child group members. We're on edge waiting for her to reveal the gender of the baby so watch the full interview for more details and be sure to catch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday's from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.

