Ari Lennox Hints A Tour Is On The Way + New Music

March 26, 2019
The Big Tigger Show

Ari Lennox stopped past V-103 to talk about being signed to Dreamville and her experience with her big breakthrough into the music industry. Ari Lennox brought her talents to Atlanta by way of Washington D.C and will be working on music here. Ari has an amazing catalogue of music & new listeners have fallen in love with her most recent singles “Shea Butter Baby” ft. J.Cole & “Whipped Cream”. Check out the full interview with her and Big Tigger for more details and be sure to tune in to WatchV103.com Monday-Friday from 2-6pm. 

