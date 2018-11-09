Jacquees Talks Ella Mai, Winterfest & New Music

With Plans To Soon Make That Epic Collab!

November 9, 2018
The Big Tigger Show
Categories: 
Entertainment
Videos

 

Jacquees Live In Studio With Big Tigger
Photo By Zindziswa Payne

 

Jacquees shut down the music world when he dropped a remix to Ella Mai's "TRIP" which sparked controversy between the two artists labels. Tune in to this exclusive interview to hear his response and what else he has new for his fans. Jacquees is also one of the artists to grace the stage of our highly anticipated concert, Winterfest 2018!! Get your tickets HERE and be sure to watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com

Tags: 
Big Tigger
Jacquees
Ella Mai
WinterFest
Celebrity Interviews

