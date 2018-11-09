Jacquees Talks Ella Mai, Winterfest & New Music

Photo By Zindziswa Payne

Jacquees shut down the music world when he dropped a remix to Ella Mai's "TRIP" which sparked controversy between the two artists labels. Tune in to this exclusive interview to hear his response and what else he has new for his fans. Jacquees is also one of the artists to grace the stage of our highly anticipated concert, Winterfest 2018!! Get your tickets HERE and be sure to watch Big Tigger live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com