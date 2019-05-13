Lizzo Talks Body Positivity, New Single "Juice" + More

Lizzo's breaking boundaries and living in her true self. During her Atlanta Tour stop, Lizzo stopped by the Big Tigger's show to share the success of her new single "Juice" and her "Cuz I Love You" tour being completely SOLD OUT in 40 minutes. This year she has already been the first full figured black woman to grace the Met Gala carpet while also being draped in Marc Jacobs. Lizzo expresses how Self Love is the best love and proving it at the same time. Check out the full interview below for more details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger live Monday-Friday's from 2-6pm at V-103.com.

Video of Lizzo Talks New Album, SOLD OUT Tour + More With Big Tigger

+Click HERE For Photo's From Lizzo's Show+