Lizzo Talks Body Positivity, New Single "Juice" + More

Cuz I Love You Tour SOLD OUT In 40 Minutes!!

May 13, 2019
The Big Tigger Show

Photo By Zindziswa Payne

Categories: 
Videos

Lizzo's breaking boundaries and living in her true self. During her Atlanta Tour stop, Lizzo stopped by the Big Tigger's show to share the success of her new single "Juice" and her "Cuz I Love You" tour being completely SOLD OUT in 40 minutes. This year she has already been the first full figured black woman to grace the Met Gala carpet while also being draped in Marc Jacobs. Lizzo expresses how Self Love is the best love and proving it at the same time. Check out the full interview below for more details and be sure to tune in to Big Tigger live Monday-Friday's from 2-6pm at V-103.com

 

 +Click HERE For Photo's From Lizzo's Show

 

 

 

Tags: 
Lizzo
Cuz I Love You
Big Tigger Live
Watch Live

Recent Podcast Audio
Job seekers are urged to come hire-ready and dressed for success at citywide career expo WVEEFM: On-Demand
Michelle Obama tells Atlanta how Husband Eased Fears about Book Launch WVEEFM: On-Demand
Chairman of Fulton County Robb Pitts delivers 2019 State of the County WVEEFM: On-Demand
ACLU 's Andrea Young says they will sue over so-called "Life Act" WVEEFM: On-Demand
Governor Brian Kemp Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks WVEEFM: On-Demand
Plus Strut Founder wants it to be Boston Marathon for Plus Community WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes