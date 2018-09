While the Braxton sisters have been set out to repair their relationship, their time spent with Iyanla Vanzant didn't go as planned. On a brighter note, Tamar shares some info on her new boo, but she's not the only one sharing the love. Tune in to Big TIgger's Trending Topics for more details and be sure to watch him live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.