Tekashi 69 Name Drops Rappers Jim Jones, Cardi B, Casanova and more in Court

Tekashi 69, government name Daniel Hernandez, name-dropped rappers Jim Jones, Cardi B, Casanova and more in court today while testifying on the stand. He mentions a few rappers and members are part of the Nine Trey Bloods as part of his cooperation with the U.S Government. Tory Lanez also elaborates on his "support" of his former music mate.