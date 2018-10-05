T.I. Releases 10th Album Dime Trap, Talks Business With Big Tigger, Encourages Fans to Vote in 2018 Midterms

Tip Explains The Power Of Voting As Only He Can

October 5, 2018
The Big Tigger Show
Big Tigger interviews T.I. in the studios of V-103 in Atlanta

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

Bankhead’s own T.I. today released his 10th studio album, “Dime Trap.” The 15-track project includes the single “Jefe,” featuring Meek Mill, as well as collaborations with Anderson .Paak, YFN Lucci, Teyana Taylor, Young Thug, Jeezy and others, with production provided by Swizz Beatz, Just Blaze, Scott Storch and even Tip’s son Messiah Harris on the song “Light Day.” The album also comes as T.I. is currently welcoming fans into the Trap Music Museum, a temporary pop-up gallery and interactive experience that celebrates some of trap music’s biggest stars.

Tip visited V-103 on the eve of the album’s release to talk with Big Tigger about music, his career, other business ventures, family and even the NFL's decision to book Maroon 5 to perform the Super Bowl halftime show this February in Atlanta. And he even made time to record a public service announcement encouraging everyone as only he can to get registered immediately and vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

Watch the full interview below, and cop “Dime Trap” wherever music is sold.

The Big Tigger Show

T.I.
voter registration
NFL
Trap Music Museum
Trap Music
Big Tigger

