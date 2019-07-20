Two-time light middleweight champ and Hall of Famer Winky Wright says, "Manny is great, but Thurman will win this fight."

Two-time light middleweight champion, and Hall of Famer, Winky Wright sat down with JR from The Morning Culture and Big Tigger to talk Pacquiao - Thurman!

Wright says, "Manny is great, but Thurman is going to win this fight. Keith Thurman is the future."

This fight reminds him of "the old fights where an aging legend is surpassed by a younger Sugar Ray Leonard or someone like that."

Wright tells JR, "Manny is still good, but Keith is ready."

