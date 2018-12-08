Watch: Big Tigger Interviews "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" and "The Get Down" Star Shameik Moore
ATL Native Talks Career, Movie, Upcoming Album
December 8, 2018
Big Tigger scored an interview with Atlanta native Shameik Moore, star of the highly acclaimed new animated movie "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." Moore, who is also a rapper, singer and dancer, was also a popular character in the cancelled hip-hop/disco-themed Netflix series "The Get Down."
In the interview with Big Tigg, Moore gave fans a few details on what to expect from the film, how he's staying busy in Hollywood, and his music, which he says will be released in 2019. Watch below!