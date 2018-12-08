Watch: Big Tigger Interviews "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" and "The Get Down" Star Shameik Moore

ATL Native Talks Career, Movie, Upcoming Album

December 8, 2018
The Big Tigger Show
Actor Shameik Moore at the "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" Los Angeles Premiere in December 2018

Admedia, Inc.

Categories: 
Movie Premiere

Big Tigger scored an interview with Atlanta native Shameik Moore, star of the highly acclaimed new animated movie "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." Moore, who is also a rapper, singer and dancer, was also a popular character in the cancelled hip-hop/disco-themed Netflix series "The Get Down."

In the interview with Big Tigg, Moore gave fans a few details on what to expect from the film, how he's staying busy in Hollywood, and his music, which he says will be released in 2019. Watch below!

 

Tags: 
shameik moore
Big Tigger
Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse
movies

