Watch: Big Tigger Interviews "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" and "The Get Down" Star Shameik Moore

Big Tigger scored an interview with Atlanta native Shameik Moore, star of the highly acclaimed new animated movie "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." Moore, who is also a rapper, singer and dancer, was also a popular character in the cancelled hip-hop/disco-themed Netflix series "The Get Down."

In the interview with Big Tigg, Moore gave fans a few details on what to expect from the film, how he's staying busy in Hollywood, and his music, which he says will be released in 2019. Watch below!