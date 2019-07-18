WATCH: Big Tigger gets his Rock n Roll knowledge tested in Las Vegas

July 18, 2019
The Big Tigger Show
Big Tigger's out in Las Vegas for the big fight and live on the air all week long... and it just so happened that the V-103 table was set up next to our sister station in Boston's table, WAAF

Now WAAF is a legendary rock station, and Mistress Carrie was live on the air with her colleague Stiz Grimey... and Stiz is quite the hip-hop head. So he recognized Big Tigger from his BET days and, well, the following ensued...

