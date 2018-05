Pusha T released another diss/response to his longtime feud with "Back To Back" rapper Drake. Drake, who is known for having clever responses ready to go when another artist takes shots at him, but Pusha T seems to really be putting up a fight and claims he isn't finished with him! Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics for more details and be sure to watch him live Monday-Friday from 2-6pm at WatchV103.com.